Former Miss Argentina, Miss Puerto Rico announce their marriage

The former Miss Puerto Rico and former Miss Argentina winners announced this week at they are now married.

As Good Morning America reported, Fabiola Valentín and Mariana Varela, who competed in the 2019 pageant announced their marriage on Instagram in a joint post.

The post was viewed over 2 million times since Sunday.

"After deciding to keep our relationship private, we are opening the doors on a special day. 10/28/22," the couple wrote in Spanish, mentioning their wedding date.

Puerto Rico used to ban same-sex marriages, but ended a defense of the ban in 2015 and codified other rights for LGBTQ+ persons in 2020.