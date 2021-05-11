Ford recalling more than 600,000 Explorer vehicles across U.S.

(WXYZ) — Ford announced on Monday that it's recalling more than 600,000 Ford Explorer vehicles across the United States due to an issue with roof rail covers.

The company said the roof rail covers on select 2016-19 Ford Explorer vehicles could become detached while driving and create a problem for others on the road.

According to Ford, the affected 620, 483 vehicles include base and XLT trim levels, as well as Police Interceptor and Explorer Sport models with roof rail covers that are painted silver, black or "absolute black."

Recalls have also been issued in Canada (36,419) and Mexico (4,260).

The automaker said they are not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this recall.

Dealers can secure the roof rails; the reference number for the recall is 21S22.

