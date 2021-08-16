Watch
Food stamp benefits to increase by more than 25% in October

Seth Wenig/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2015 file photo, a supermarket displays stickers indicating they accept food stamps in West New York, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Posted at 10:56 AM, Aug 16, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has approved a significant and permanent increase in the levels of food stamp assistance available to needy families.

Starting in October, average benefits for food stamps will rise more than 25% above pre-pandemic levels. It's the largest single increase in the program’s history.

The increased assistance will be available indefinitely to all 42 million beneficiaries of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

The increase coincides with the end of a 15% boost in SNAP benefits that was ordered as a pandemic protection measure.

In practical terms, the average monthly per-person benefits will rise from $121 to $157.

