PLANT CITY, Fla. — The Florida family of a 2-year-old boy that was run over and killed Tuesday night previously lost a 2-year-old girl when she was run over four years ago, according to the sheriff's office.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says the 2-year-old girl was run over in 2015 when she fell out of the open door of a moving van that was driven by a relative.

Both incidents happened at the home in the 3900 block of Highway 60 W.

The sheriff's office say the 2-year-old boy was run over Tuesday night by an SUV driven by his mother.

The sheriff's office says the boy's mother and grandmother were in the yard testing a Chevy Blazer that recently had mechanical issues. The mother reversed, drove forward and reversed again.

The sheriff's office says she saw the boy on the ground in front of the SUV and immediately called 911. The mother told investigators that he was supposed to be inside their home but somehow got outside.

The little boy was flown to Tampa General where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say neither the mother or grandmother involved in Tuesday's crash were driving in the 2015 crash. The two children shared the same mother, authorities say.

Two additional children live at the home, but they were not there at the time of Tuesday's crash.

The sheriff's office says Child Protective Investigators responded to the home on Tuesday night and an investigation is ongoing.

"We can not release and further details on the CPID case due to Florida Statute," the sheriff's office said.

Authorities say no charges have been filed at this time.

