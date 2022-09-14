Firefighters conduct swift water rescues near Las Vegas

MOAPA VALLEY, Nev. (KTNV) — People were left stranded in floodwaters south of Las Vegas, Nevada, Wednesday morning.

At approximately 1:30 a.m., the Moapa Valley Fire District (MVFD) received reports of two incidents where people were trapped in their vehicles in flood waters.

Arriving crews found a semi-truck that was stuck in flood water near State Route 168 at the Overton Wash Crossing. Firefighters say the driver was unable to get out of the vehicle due to flood waters rushing by his truck. MVFD swift water crews were able to reach the driver and bring them to safety.

The second incident occurred south of the first incident, in which arriving crews found a van with two people trapped inside by flood water that had risen to the windows. Due to the rushing waters and lack of access by swift water rescue members, a helicopter was called in to assist.

A crew was able to successfully hoist the two people from their vehicle to safety.

No one was injured during either incident.

State Route 169, south of Overton, will be closed until further notice while crews clean up the roads and remove the trapped vehicles.

This story was originally reported on ktnv.com.