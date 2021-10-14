FDA prompts food industry to reduce sodium in products

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) wants food manufacturers to reduce the amount of salt that is in their products.

The new guidance is aimed at helping Americans cut their salt intake.

“Limiting certain nutrients, such as sodium, in our diets plays a crucial role in preventing diseases like hypertension and cardiovascular disease,” the FDA said.

The FDA reducing salt intake can be challenging because 70% of the sodium people consume comes from packaged, processed and restaurant foods.

“The targets in the final guidance seek to decrease average sodium intake from approximately 3,400 milligrams (mg) to 3,000 mg per day, about a 12% reduction, over the next 2.5 years,” the FDA said.

While 3,000 mg per day is still above the recommended limit of 2,300 mg per day, the FDA believes even a moderate reduction of sodium will decrease diet-related disease.