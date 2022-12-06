Family statement: Kirstie Alley dead at 71 after battle with cancer

Award-winning actress Kirstie Alley has died after a battle with cancer that was "recently discovered" her family said in a statement.

Alley was 71 years old. She was "surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength," her children True and Lillie Parker said.

The family thanked the doctors at Florida's Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa for "their care.

The family said, "Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did."

According to her IMDB page, born Kirstie Louise Alley on Jan. 21, 1951, she became most known for her role as Rebecca Howe in the NBC sitcom "Cheers," about characters in a bar in Boston. The show ran from 1987 until 1993.

Alley won an Emmy and a Golden Globe in 1991 for her role in the hit show.

She then went on to star in the sitcom Veronica's Closet, which won her another Emmy and a Golden Globe nomination.

She also starred in the hit film "Look Who's Talking."

The Associated Press further confirmed Alley's death through an email from her manager Donovan Daughtry.