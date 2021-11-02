Watch
Faith groups fight against climate change ahead of UN summit

<b>AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski</b><br/><br/>
Posted at 3:10 AM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 04:10:07-04

Faith leaders and activists across the world are increasingly joining the fight against climate change driven by a moral imperative to preserve creation for future generations.

Christian pastors have joined forces with Native American tribes to protect their hurricane-prone coastal lands as climate change contributes to rising sea levels.

Hindu groups joined river cleanups.

And mosques organized tree-planting campaigns.

But they believe systemic change to protect those most vulnerable to the climate crisis must also come from world leaders.

