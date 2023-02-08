Fabuloso cleaner recalled due to bacteria risk

Nearly 5 million bottles of Fabuloso multi-purpose cleaners are being recalled because they may contain a type of bacteria that could be harmful to people with compromised immune systems, federal officials said.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the cleaners may contain "Pseudomonas species bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Pseudomonas fluorescent." The bacteria, which can be commonly found in water and soil, can lead to a serious infection in those who have underlying lung conditions or use external medical devices, officials warned.

The CPSC said that the bacteria can enter the body through the eyes, a break in the skin or if it's inhaled.

People with healthy immune systems are not usually affected by the bacteria, officials said.

The recall includes products with lot codes that start with 2348US78 through 2365US78 and 3001US78 through 3023US78.

The Fabuloso products were sold at major retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Dollar General, Family Dollar and The Home Depot. They were also sold on Amazon.

People can return the products for a refund.

No injuries or illnesses related to the products have been reported, the CPSC said.

Click here to see a full list of the recalled products