Dr. Rachel Levine sworn in as nation's first 4-star admiral

Caroline Brehman/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2021, file photo, Rachel Levine, nominated to be an assistant secretary at the Department of Health and Human Services, testifies before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Voting mostly along party lines, the U.S. Senate on March 24, confirmed Levine to be assistant secretary of health. She becomes the first openly transgender federal official to win Senate confirmation. (Caroline Brehman/Pool via AP, File)
Posted at 3:50 PM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 16:50:12-04

Dr. Rachel Levine is the nation’s first openly transgender four-star admiral.

Levine, the assistant secretary of health, was sworn in on Tuesday.

She is now the highest-ranking official of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps.

“I am deeply honored and grateful to join the ranks of men and women across this great nation who have committed to defend the United States against small and large threats, known and unknown,” Levine said. “I promise to uphold that trust to the fullest extent of my abilities.”

Levine acknowledged the historic nature of her appointment.

"I stand on the shoulders of those LGBTQ+ individuals who came before me, both those known and unknown. May this appointment today be the first of many more to come, as we create a diverse and more inclusive future."

The Commissioned Corps serve in various health care roles around the world to protect public health.

Levine will oversee 6,000 officers in her new position.

