'Donkey Kong defense' arises at Bill Cosby sex abuse trial

AP
Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial in Norristown, Pa. on April 20, 2018, left, and Judy Huth appears at a press conference outside the Los Angeles Police Department's Wilshire Division station in Los Angeles on Dec. 5, 2014. Eleven months after he was freed from prison, Cosby, 85, will again be the defendant in a sexual assault proceeding, this time a civil case in California. Huth, who is now 64, alleges that in 1975 when she was 16, Cosby sexually assaulted her at the Playboy Mansion. (AP Photo)
Posted at 8:22 PM, Jun 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-06 21:22:52-04

A dispute over the arcade game Donkey Kong arose during the civil trial of Bill Cosby over allegations that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl at the Playboy Mansion in 1975.

Cosby has denied the allegations by Judy Huth. On Monday, Huth's high school friend Donna Samuelson, who visited the mansion with Huth and Cosby, was on the stand and questioning focused on a video game she says she was playing when the alleged abuse occured.

Cosby attorney Jennifer Bonjean asked her why in statements before the trial she had repeatedly said she played Donkey Kong, which was not introduced until 1981. Samuelson said that she simply got the name wrong, and had been playing different games.

