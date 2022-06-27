When tuning into House Jan. 6 Committee hearings, former Vice President Mike Pence is a name you’ll likely hear.

During the hearings, depositions and testimony has indicated that President Donald Trump tried to persuade Pence to reject Electoral College electors in hopes of disrupting the results of the 2020 election. Pence presided over the counting of Electoral College votes on Jan. 6, 2021, when a group of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, leading to hundreds of arrests.

Pence, despite being Trump’s running mate, was a target of the mob. Chants of “hang Mike Pence” could be heard within the Capitol that day.

Despite Pence’s role during the recent hearings, his former chief of staff Marc Short told CBS’ Face the Nation that Pence has not been tuning in.

Instead, Pence has been on the campaign trail supporting his allies while some speculate on his own White House ambitions.

“I think we all lived it,” Short said. “And I don't think he probably doesn't think he's waiting with bated breath watching these hearings to the same extent some inside the beltway are. Last week, for instance, as these hearings were going on, he was out. campaigning in Illinois for Darren LaHood and Esther Joy Kind.”

Other than Trump, Pence is the most noteworthy figure the Jan. 6 Committee has yet to call on to testify. While a week ago, Rep. Adam Schiff said subpoenaing the former vice president was not ruled out, he has not given any indication that the panel would order Pence to testify.