Designer showcases prototype for double-decker airplane seats at Germany airshow expo

A recent seat concept debuted at one of the world's biggest aviation shows could be how people fly the friendly skies in the future.

Designer Alejandro Núñez Vicente showcased his chaise lounge airplane seat concept at the 2022 Aircraft Interiors Expo in Germany.

The prototype features a double-decker-style seating arrangement for airplanes.

Flyers would access the top-level using two ladder-like steps.

Núñez Vicente says his frustration with the current lack of legroom gave him this idea.

To create the top level, he removed the overhead cabins.

Instead, a space between the levels would allow travelers to store luggage.