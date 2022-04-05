Deputies praised as heroes for car fire rescue

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Two Charlotte County, Florida deputies are being praised by their department for their life-saving actions during a car fire.

DFCs Garrett Parrish and Bryant Ovalles Vasquez responded to a crash Saturday morning. 911 callers reported flames exceeding 5-feet high and the sounds of a man screaming for help.

Parrish and Vasquez's dashcam captured them helping free the man from the burning car. They make frequent trips to and from the car, the fire is described as "unbearable." They managed to free the man, who was caught in his seat belt, with the aid of a pocketknife and a good Samaritan.

“You truly never know what the night will hold,” said Sheriff Bill Prummell in a blog post describing the incident. “The job of a deputy is to act bravely in the face of danger, regardless of what lies ahead. These young men did just that."

The man was taken to a nearby hospital. At last check he was in critical condition but expected to survive his injuries.