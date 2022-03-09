Dems drop COVID-19 funds in budget, clear way for Ukraine aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic leaders have abandoned plans for a fresh infusion of $15.6 billion for battling the pandemic.

That clears the way for House debate and passage of a vast government spending bill that is anchored by aid for Ukraine and European allies.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the COVID-19 spending would be removed from the package after rank-and-file lawmakers objected that it would be paid for, in part, by cutting previously approved pandemic assistance to their states.

"Republicans resisted this deeply needed funding, demanding that every cent requested by the administration be offset, including through state and local funds scheduled to be released this spring," Pelosi said in a letter to her Democratic colleagues. "Democrats fought to ensure that no localities saw their funding cuts, while negotiating that only half the administration's $15 billion request be offset through remaining funds from expired programs."

While Pelosi blamed Republicans, CNN reports that some Democrats were also upset with how the offset would impact their states.

“It’s really not fair because some states got the money all at once some states didn’t," Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal said, according to Politico.

Congress has to pass a funding bill by Friday to prevent a government shutdown.