Dem says Manchin blocking energy, tax provisions in big bill

Sen. Joe Manchin has told Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that he will oppose an economic measure if it includes climate or energy provisions or boosts taxes on the rich or corporations.

That's according to a Democrat briefed on the conversations.

Manchin's demands upend party leaders’ hopes for a more sweeping package and leave the measure’s future unclear. The West Virginia senator derailed his party’s far bigger and wider-ranging social and environment package last December.

The official said that now, Manchin has told Schumer he will only support a package limited to curbing pharmaceutical prices and extending federal subsidies for buying health care coverage.

This is not the only point of frustration Democrats have with Manchin. The party has noted that Manchin opposes lifting the filibuster to codify abortion rights nationwide. President Joe Biden has urged the Senate to lift the filibuster following the reversal of Roe v. Wade.