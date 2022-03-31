Defense rests in trial of 4 men in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot

The defense has rested, and evidence is over in the trial of four men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Only one man decided to testify in his own defense Thursday in federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Daniel Harris repeatedly said "absolutely not" when asked by his lawyer if he agreed to abduct Whitmer.

During his testimony, Harris said he was aware of a June 2020 group meeting at the Vac Shack, but he didn't end up going, Scripps sister station WXMI reported.

Prosecutors have said the planning for the alleged kidnapping of Whitmer took place at this meeting, the news outlet reported.

Harris, Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., and Brandon Caserta are accused of planning to kidnap Whitmer from her vacation home in 2020 in response to her tough COVID-19 restrictions and their disgust with the government.

Prosecutors rested their case against the four men on Wednesday.

The jury heard vital evidence provided by two undercover FBI agents and an informant who infiltrated the group and made hours of secret recordings, the Associated Press reported.

WXMI reported that prosecutors alleged that the men designed and built shoot houses to resemble the interior of the governor's home and a room inside the State Capitol building.

Defense attorneys say the group was engaged in a lot of crazy talk but no conspiracy.