Death toll stands at 28, clean up continues in Eastern Kentucky

WHITESBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — At a press conference on Sunday night in Whitesburg, Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear reported that the death toll has risen to 28 Kentuckians who died in the floods.

Beshear broke down the deaths by county.

Knott County - 15 deaths

Breathitt County - 6 deaths

Perry County - 3 deaths

Letcher and Clay Counties - 2 deaths

Beshear said he expects there to be more deaths.

"We are committed to the people in Eastern Kentucky," Beshear said in his press conference. He also confirmed that "over 100 travel trailers" and heading to Eastern Kentucky now to help give housing to people.

"We wake up, and we see neighbors on their roofs. We have no cellphone signal, no Wi-Fi signal. Within a quarter-mile, I can't get anywhere cause there's just water completely covering both sides of the road," said Kentucky State Representative Angie Hatton as she talked about waking up to the flooding.

"There are pictures of pontoon boats going up to going up to these windows and rescuing people out of upper story windows," she added.

FEMA announced that renters and homeowners who were affected by the severe storms, flooding, and mudslides can apply for disaster assistance as of July 26.

This article was written by Ben Branscum for WLEX.