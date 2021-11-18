CVS to close 900 locations over next three years

CVS says it's planning to close about 900 stores over the next several years.

On Thursday, the company announced it would close 300 stores per year over the next three years.

"Our retail stores are fundamental to our strategy and who we are as a company," said Lynch. "We remain focused on the competitive advantage provided by our presence in thousands of communities across the country, which complements our rapidly expanding digital presence," the company said in a news release.

The changes are slated to begin in spring 2022.

A list of locations poised to close was not immediately available.

The company said they would focus on restructuring some locations to focus more on primary healthcare, including becoming health hubs that'll focus on clinical services and health products.