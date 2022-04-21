Corporate employees at Target to maintain hybrid setup

Retail giant Target appears to be the latest company opting to eschew a full return to the office.

According to WCCO-TV, Target says its Minneapolis headquarters will still play an “important role,” but will continue allowing employees work-from-home options as the United States exits pandemic precautions.

“While we won’t ask team members to be in the office with a set schedule or percentage of time, we know our physical offices will play an important role in how we work moving forward,” a Target spokesperson told WCCO.

The impact of Target not implementing a full return to the office could impact other businesses in Minneapolis.

“It’s just a new time in terms of how the workweek will work for employees, so it wasn’t hugely surprising,” Steve Cramer, president and CEO of the Minneapolis Downtown Council, told WCCO. “There will be some shakeout restaurants that can’t open again, that change their hours to match what the market condition is like downtown.”