Worldwide cases of COVID-19 surpass 200 million, Johns Hopkins data shows

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide topped 200 million on Wednesday cases continue to spike due to the more contagious delta variant threatens areas with low vaccination rates.

According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, 35 million of those cases are from the United States.

This comes as the World Health Organization called for a halt on vaccine boosters until at least 10% of the world's population was vaccinated.

According to Reuters, U.S. accounts for one in every seven infections that are reported around the world.

Reuters reported that the most cases are the United States, Brazil, Indonesia, India, and Iran on a seven-day average.

According to Reuters, those countries account for about 38% of all cases globally.