Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Pfizer asks FDA to authorize its COVID-19 booster shot for all US adults

items.[0].image.alt
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File
FILE - Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine sit in a cooler before being thawed at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site in the Bronx borough of New York on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. On Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, Pfizer asked U.S. regulators to allow boosters of its COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 18 or older, a step that comes amid concern about increased spread of the coronavirus with holiday travel and gatherings. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Virus Outbreak Pfizer Booster
Posted at 2:21 PM, Nov 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-09 16:08:23-05

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Pfizer and BioNTech announced Tuesday that they’ve made a request for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize their COVID-19 booster shot for all adults.

Specifically, the companies have requested that the FDA amend the emergency use authorization it granted for the booster dose to include all individuals 18 years of age and older.

The request is based on results from a Phase 3 randomized, controlled trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of a 30-microgram booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine, according to the companies.

Next, the FDA will consider the request and make a final decision in the coming weeks. If the FDA amends its authorization as asked, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) would then need to recommend it.

Under the FDA’s current emergency use authorization granted in September, Pfizer’s booster dose is available to those 65 and older, people between 18 and 64 who are at a high risk of severe COVID-19, and those 18 to 64 whose frequent exposure to the coronavirus puts them at risk of serious complications from COVID-19.

The Pfizer booster is also available for eligible individuals who have completed a primary vaccination with a different authorized COVID-19 vaccine.

That includes people who initially got a Johnson & Johnson vaccine. All adults who got the J&J shot are now eligible for a booster and they can receive any of the three options available in the U.S. As for those who got the Moderna vaccine initially, the criteria to get a booster matches Pfizer’s conditions.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

How to support small business during COVID-19 What to do if you are sick How to disinfect your home How to protect yourself from COVID-19