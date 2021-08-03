New York City to require proof of vaccination for some public indoor activities, reports say

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio will announce a new policy Tuesday that will require people in the city to present proof of vaccination to take part in certain indoor activities in the hopes of preventing the spread of COVID-19 and the delta variant, the New York Times and Politico report.

According to the outlets, the new policy will require proof of vaccination in order to dine indoors at restaurants, work out at gyms and attend live performances.

Such a policy would be the first of its kind to be instituted across the country.

This story is breaking and will be updated.