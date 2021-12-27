More children hospitalized in U.S. as omicron variant spreads, pediatric group finds

According to a report from the American Academy of Pediatrics. more than 7 million children in the U.S. have contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic started and hospitalizations are up.

The report notes that more children are contracting the virus as the omicron variant spreads.

As of Dec. 16, the AAP said almost 7.4 million children have tested positive since the pandemic began.

Cases among children are extremely high, with nearly 170,000 child cases being added in the past week.

The rate of pediatric hospitalizations is high in New York, Ohio, Texas, and Pennsylvania, The Washington Post reported.

According to CNN, in New York, 109 children have been hospitalized between Dec. 11 to Dec. 23, compared to 23 hospitalizations between Dec. 5 to Dec. 11.

States reported that 1.8%-4.1% of their children with COVID resulted in hospitalizations, the AAP reported.