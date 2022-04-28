Moderna seeks COVID-19 vaccine authorization for children younger than age 5

Moderna announced Thursday it is seeking emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 6 months old, which could allow children younger than age 5 to begin getting vaccinated by the summer.

COVID-19 vaccines have been unavailable to the age group. Moderna is seeking authorization for this particular vaccine to be allowed for ages 6 months up to 6 years.

Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said roughly 75% of children had COVID-19 antibodies by February 2022.

The vaccine would come in two doses, Moderna said.

“We are proud to share that we have submitted for authorization for our COVID-19 vaccine for young children,” said Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna. “We believe mRNA-1273 will be able to safely protect these children against SARS-CoV-2, which is so important in our continued fight against COVID-19, and will be especially welcomed by parents and caregivers.”