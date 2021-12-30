Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Fauci says fourth COVID vaccine shot ‘conceivable’ as cases surge

items.[0].image.alt
AP
FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci in a seated interview in his office at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. (National Geographic for Disney+)
Film - Fauci Documentary
Posted at 8:46 PM, Dec 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-29 21:46:31-05

During Wednesday's White House COVID-19 press briefing, Dr. Anthony Fauci said it's "conceivable" that Americans will need a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

"Before we start talking about a fourth shot, it will be very important for us to determine the durability of protection, particularly against severe disease for the third shot booster of an mRNA and the second shot of a J&J," Fauci said. "Right now, we don’t have that information."

Fauci said they'd decide once they get the scientific data from the third boost.

But Fauci added that as coronavirus cases continue to surge, more protection might be needed in the future against the omicron variant.

“It is conceivable that in the future, we might need an additional shot, but right now, we are hoping that we will get a greater degree of durability of protection from that booster shot,” Fauci said. “So we’re going to take one step at a time, get the data from the third boost, and then make decisions based on scientific data.”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

How to support small business during COVID-19 What to do if you are sick How to disinfect your home How to protect yourself from COVID-19