COVID-19 response team to hold briefing as restrictions roll back

On Tuesday, the White House will hold a COVID-19 response team briefing, a day after the Biden administration committed to sending an additional 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to the rest of the world.

In remarks on Monday, President Joe Biden said the U.S. would be sending 20 million doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine to boost the global supply.

Monday's pledge follows a commitment made earlier this year to donate 60 million doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to the global supply. While that vaccine is not yet approved for use in the U.S., Biden said yesterday the administration would only deliver those doses after the FDA and CDC have granted the vaccine emergency use authorization.

As of Tuesday morning, the CDC reports that new cases of COVID-19 have dropped to an average of about 30,000 a day — the lowest levels since last summer. In addition, average daily deaths have dropped to about 545 a day — the lowest levels since the virus became widespread in the country last spring.

Biden has said that he expects the number of adults in the U.S. with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine will surpass 60% on Tuesday. He's set a goal to have 70% of adults to be vaccinated with at least one dose by July 4.

The response team's address also comes as states, local governments and major retailers roll back mask requirements and social distancing regulations. Last week, the CDC announced that anyone who is at least two weeks removed from their last vaccine dose could safely resume most activities without the use of a mask or physical distancing.