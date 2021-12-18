Court allows Biden employer vaccine mandate to take effect

A federal appeals court panel has ruled that President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for larger private employers can take effect.

Friday's 2-1 ruling from a panel of judges on the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reverses a lower-court ruling that had paused the requirement.

Republican-led states are challenging the rule, which would apply to companies with at least 100 workers.

It was initially planned to take effect on Jan. 4, but it's not clear now when it might.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says the fight against the mandate will continue.

According to the Associated Press, companies with 100 or more employees would be affected by the vaccine requirement, covering about 84 million workers.

Those unvaccinated would have to wear masks and be subject to testing weekly for coronavirus.

Those who work outdoors or at home could have exceptions.