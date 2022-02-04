CDC: Patients less likely to experience severe illness from Omicron when vaccinated

LOS ANGELES — A newly published study from the CDC highlights the importance of getting vaccinated.

Researchers looked at hospital admissions at a Los Angeles hospital between July and September of 2021.

They specifically looked for differences in hospitalizations and severity of COVID-19 during the time Delta was dominant and during the time Omicron was the dominant strain.

More people in the Los Angeles area were vaccinated by the time Omicron was the predominant strain.

Researchers found more vaccinated adults ended up in the hospital during Omicron’s dominant period than during Delta’s.

However, people who ended up in the hospital during Omicron’s dominant period were less likely to end up in the intensive care unit.

This was more likely among adults who were fully vaccinated, meaning they had received a booster shot.

Early reports also suggest that patients infected with Omicron are less likely to experience lung problems, which helps decrease the severity of the illness.

Experts involved in the study said the findings show that vaccination, including booster doses, can mitigate the risk of severe illness from COVID-19.