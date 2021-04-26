CDC issues new guidelines for summer camps

If you're gearing up for summer camp, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued new guidelines for what camp should look like this year.

The CDC issued the guidance over the weekend, including updates on physical distancing and camp activities.

Medical experts said camp employees over the age of 16 should be vaccinated against COVID-19 and continue to take prevention steps, including wearing masks when working or volunteering in youth settings.

The CDC said everyone should wear masks at all times except when sleeping, eating, and swimming.

When it comes to physical distancing, children should be around three feet away from one another and six feet apart while eating and drinking.

The CDC also recommended that campers be separated into small groups, which don't interact and be kept six feet apart from each other at all times.

Everyone should spend activities outside as much as possible.

Indoor activities and close contact outdoor sports are also being discouraged. But if they must be inside, the agency recommends that doors and windows be left open when possible.