Biden to deliver remarks on COVID-19 response, state of vaccinations on Wednesday

President Joe Biden will deliver remarks from the White House Wednesday regarding the state of the COVID-19 pandemic and his administration’s efforts to distribute vaccines.

The remarks come two days after Biden ordered states to expand vaccine eligibility to everyone in the U.S. aged 16 or older. The CDC reports that currently, 33% of adult Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and just over 50% have received at least one shot.

According to Bloomberg, the U.S. has administered an average of 3 million doses of the vaccine for the past seven days, a pace that would keep the administration on track to reach its goal of injecting 200 million doses of vaccines within its first 100 days in office.

Biden’s remarks also come as Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine continues to be shelved. The FDA and CDC recommended a pause in the use of the vaccine last week, after officials received a report of a sixth person who had suffered an extremely rare but severe clotting disorder after receiving a dose.

About 7 million people in the U.S. safely received a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine prior to the pause.

Over the weekend, Dr. Anthony Fauci — Biden’s top medical adviser — said in an interview that he believes that use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be lifted sometime this week.

On Tuesday, the European Union’s top medical regulatory agency said it believed the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks but suggested adding a warning label about the clotting disorder to the packaging.

Biden will deliver his remarks regarding COVID-19 response and vaccine distribution at 1:15 p.m. ET .