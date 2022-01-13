Biden to address his administration's response to omicron surge in Thursday remarks

President Joe Biden on Thursday will deliver an address from the White House regarding his administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden's comments will come as the U.S. faces record spread of the virus due to the highly contagious omicron variant. The new surge has sent people to the hospital at near-record levels across the country.

In response to the new surge in cases, Biden has already instituted a new rule that will require insurance companies to cover the cost of at-home COVID-19 tests. The administration is also in the process of developing a new website where Americans can order at-home tests to be delivered to their homes.

Also, this week, the White House announced it would begin providing 10 million tests a month to schools across the country, though such a commitment would only cover a fraction of the 50 million students, faculty and staff members at schools across the country.

Top White House health officials like Dr. Anthony Fauci this week have also been encouraging Americans to consider changing out their cloth masks for face coverings with better protection. Fauci said Tuesday that Americans should "get the highest quality mask that you can tolerate and that's available to you."

Biden's remarks will take place at 10:30 a.m. ET.