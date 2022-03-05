Connecticut officers hit internet gold with moody lip-sync of Celine Dion classic

The 1996 Celine Dion classic "It's All Coming Back to Me Now" is being given new life by a group of officers in Connecticut.

"There were nights when the wind was so cold," as the song goes. Or, moody, raining nights of fun while lip-syncing a pop-ballad classic.

Southington Police Department Officer Evan Olsson showed off his skills as the lead performer, tossing off his rain poncho and hat, then he caught the hazard light wand, being used as the mic and set off on his star performance.

The police department says that with the video they "would like to expand" their community outreach on social media. And, they may have already accomplished that as the video had already garnered nearly 4,000 shares on Facebook by Friday.

Credit goes out to Officer Michael Morley for running the camera while Sargeant Justin Burke handled lighting and Officer Chad Michaud manned the police cruiser. Back-up assistance seen on camera was from Sergeant Matthew Hammell, Officer Neal Ayotte and Officer Joe Richard.