Congresswoman carjacked at gunpoint in Philadelphia

Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon said she was carjacked at gunpoint in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

A statement from Scanlon's office says the congresswoman was carjacked at FDR Park following a meeting at that location.

According to WPVI in Philadelphia, Scanlon was walking to her car when she was approached by two men who demanded the keys to her vehicle.

The men reportedly took off with Scanlon's 2017 Acura MDX, which had her cell phone, government cell phone, purse and identification inside.

No arrests have been made.

Scanlon's office says the congresswoman was not physically harmed.

Her office thanked the Philadelphia Police Department for their "quick response."

Scanlon, a Democrat, has been in office since November 2018. She represents Pennsylvania's 5th congressional district which covers parts of Philadelphia and surrounding counties.