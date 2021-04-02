Columbus Zoo executives under investigation

The Ohio Attorney General announced Thursday an investigation into the use of zoo assets by two executives of the Columbus Zoo, one of the nation’s largest zoos.

Ohio AG David Yost said the investigation was instigated following a report by the Columbus Dispatch alleging that CEO Tom Stalf and former CFO Greg Bell used zoo assets for personal reasons.

The Dispatch said that Stalf and Bell “allowed relatives to live in houses owned or controlled by the zoo, and sought zoo tickets for their family members to attend various entertainment events.”

In response to the report, zoo board of directors Chairman Keith Shumate said in a statement to the Dispatch, “”The zoo will be providing preliminary written findings and recommendations to the public.”

“Charity may begin at home for an individual, but it’s trouble when an executive for a charitable organization uses company resources for friends and family,” Yost said. “I’m troubled by both the allegations and the lack of transparency here, and this office will get to the bottom of it.”