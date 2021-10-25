Colorado is home to the haunted marijuana mansion

DENVER (KMGH) — A "haunted" mansion in Denver, Colorado has a unique history.

“The house was built back in the 1800s for the Creswell family,” April Reed explained, showing off the scenic lobby of the Creswell Mansion.

Fake spider webs cover the banister, and a variety of Halloween decor fills each room of the mansion.

“We’ve basically turned the Mansion into somewhat of a haunted house in a way,” Reed added.

But, she went on to explain, that the decorations aren’t needed to accomplish that "haunted" idea.

“The house is legitimately haunted,” mansion employee Kaylin Pound said. “There’s been a lot of ghost encounters here.”

The most common report is of a woman standing in the front window of the second floor looking out. Stories of mysterious sounds and noises have also been passed around among employees.

“In the third-floor speakeasy, you can pick up on an energy,” Reed said. “They can feel something hanging out in that room.”

So during the fall, the mansion employees lean into that idea. They decorate the rooms and give ghost tours through the former home, that’s now become an art installation.

“Ten different rooms all in different vibes. A little something for everyone,” Pound said.

Plenty of room for its haunted history, its current status showcasing local art, and its recent history that formed the building’s nickname: the Marijuana Mansion.

“Almost ten years ago now it was where Amendment 64 was written,” Reed, the Marijuana Mansion’s event director, explained.

The amendment to the state constitution that legalized recreational pot came out of the building. Attorneys who wrote it had their offices there, along with support groups that backed it.

Marijuana culture is now expressed throughout the mansion, in the art on the walls, to the Instagram "throne."

It is not a consumption lounge, and smoking isn’t allowed inside. But for those who want to partake, there is a dispensary in the carriage house out the back door.

Ghost tours run through Halloween weekend.

This story was originally reported by Jason Gruenauer on thedenverchannel.com.