Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Colombia truth commission gives scathing report on civil war

APTOPIX Colombia Conflict Report
Ivan Valencia/AP
A man screams asking for information about missing people during the ceremony to release a truth commission report on the country's internal conflict, in Bogota, Colombia, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. A product of the 2016 peace deal between the government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, FARC, the commission was tasked to investigate human rights violations committed by all actors between 1958 and 2016. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)
APTOPIX Colombia Conflict Report
Posted at 9:28 PM, Jun 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-28 22:28:16-04

A Truth Commission has presented its final report on Colombia's armed conflict, urging the government, military and rebel groups that are still fighting in the countryside to recognize the suffering victims have endured and ensure that political disputes are no longer solved through violence.

The commission is made up of academics and representatives of civil society and was set up as part of a 2016 peace deal between the government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia that ended five decades of conflict. The commission also issued a series of recommendations aimed at stopping future conflicts from taking root in Colombia, including changes to drug policy and the military forces.

It was tasked with documenting war crimes and publishing its findings in a digital format that will be available to the public, the Associated Press. The commission also issued a series of recommendations aimed at stopping future conflicts from taking root in Colombia, including changes to drug policy and transformations in the nation’s military forces.

The commission’s final report is based on interviews with 30,000 war victims, military leaders, former guerrilla fighters and five former Colombian presidents.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019