Coast Guard investigating possible oil spill linked to Hurricane Ida

AP
This image provided by NOAA shows a long black slick floating in the Gulf of Mexico. The U.S. Coast Guard says it is investigating reports of possible oil spills resulting from Hurricane Ida after the publication of aerial photos by The Associated Press. Coast Guard spokesman Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Wisdom said Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 that aircraft were being dispatched to investigate reports of a miles-long slick in the Gulf of Mexico south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana. (NOAA via AP)
Hurricane Ida Environmental Hazards
Posted at 6:50 PM, Sep 02, 2021
The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating a report of an oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.

The Associated Press published a picture of what appeared to be an oil spill following Hurricane Ida.

A spokesperson for the Coast Guard said aircraft would fly over the area, near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, where the spill was apparently spotted, according to Military.com.

Oil companies that conduct work in the Gulf of Mexico have not confirmed any oil spills.

Military.com also reports the Coast Guard will also send aircraft over a “major oil refinery along the Mississippi River” after reports of “rainbow-colored sheen in the floodwaters.”

