Climate protesters pelt Monet painting at German museum with mashed potatoes

Climate activists threw mashed potatoes on a $110 million painting at a German museum on Sunday.

According to CBS News and NBC News, the protesters targeted Claude Monet's 1890 painting “Les Meules” at the Barberini Museum in Potsdam.

CBS News reported that museum officials said the picture was under glass and not damaged.

The news outlets reported that the German climate-change group Last Generation took to Twitter to take credit for the incident.

According to the group, the two activists were arrested, the news outlets reported.

The museum said the painting would be back on display by Wednesday.

This incident comes a week after protestors in London threw tomato soup on the van Gogh painting Sunflowers.

That painting was also under glass and was not damaged.