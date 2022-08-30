Watch Now
Chris Rock claims he was asked to host next year's Oscars

(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Rock presents the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.<br/>
Posted at 12:31 PM, Aug 30, 2022
Chris Rock claims he turned down an offer to host the Oscars next year.

Rock made the claim during a show in Phoenix, according to the Arizona Republic. Deadline reports that Rock was also offered a Super Bowl commercial, but declined that as well.

Rock was the victim of an on-stage attack at this year's Academy Awards ceremony. Will Smith slapped Rock on live TV after he joked about Jada Pinkett Smith's short hairstyle.

Months after the slap, Smith publicly apologized to Rock.

"My behavior was unacceptable and I am here whenever you are ready to talk," Smith said.

Smith has been banned from the Oscars for 10 years for the slap.

