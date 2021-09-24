Watch
Chicken consumers may be entitled to money from class-action lawsuit settlement

Jeff Amy/AP
FILE (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)
Virus Outbreak-Meat Shortages
Posted at 7:50 PM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 20:56:48-04

People who purchased chicken between January 2009 and Dec. 31, 2020, could receive money in return.

A class-action lawsuit alleges the poultry industry conspired to “fix, raise, maintain, and stabilize the price and supply of chicken products.”

The settlement is for $181 million, according to the lead counsel in the case.

People who purchased chicken in the specified timeframe can file a claim at Overchargedforchicken.com.

Claimants must have purchased the chicken in Washington, D.C. or the following states:

  • California
  • Florida
  • Hawaii
  • Illinois
  • Iowa
  • Kansas
  • Maine
  • Massachusetts
  • Michigan
  • Minnesota
  • Missouri
  • Nebraska
  • Nevada
  • New Hampshire
  • New Mexico
  • New York
  • North Carolina
  • Oregon
  • Rhode Island
  • South Carolina
  • South Dakota
  • Tennessee
  • Utah
  • Wisconsin
