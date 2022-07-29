Carnival Cruise Line lifts some COVID-19 protocols as CDC reduces requirements for US cruise industry

Carnival Cruise Line said Friday that the cruise giant will now be able to lift some pandemic-era restrictions for passengers as the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reduces some of the requirements for cruise passengers amid heightened COVID-19 vaccination rates.
The cruise line said that the changes will be made in phases, and they include:
- No pre-cruise testing requirements for those passengers who are fully vaccinated and are on cruises lasting five nights or less
- For passengers with cruises lasting six nights or longer, passengers can test up to 3 days before departing on their trip with Carnival.
- Unvaccinated guests will not be able to access in-terminal testing on their departure day
- Guests 2-years-old and older will need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test that is lab-administered or a supervised self-administered antigen COVID-19 test that was taken at least 3 days before departing on the cruise.
Carnival said in an announcement that the first changes will be made starting on Aug. 4, focusing on cruise itineraries that are 5 nights or less.
For passengers who need to keep up-to-date on changes with their cruise, Carnival asks that they go to their webpage, which will continue to be updated as needed.