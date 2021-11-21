1 dead, more than 20 hurt after driver goes through barrier, drives SUV through crowd at WI parade

WAUKESHA, Wisc. — One person is dead and more than 20 people are injured after a driver drove an SUV through a crowd at the Waukesha Holiday parade Sunday evening, according to Waukesha police.

Ambulances, police, and family members drove the injured to local hospitals.

Waukesha police have recovered the vehicle and are aware of a person of interest. Police also issued a shelter in place order for everyone within a half-mile radius of downtown Waukesha.

A video provided to Scripps station TMJ4 in Milwaukee shows a car driving through a busy section of the parade and hitting at least half a dozen people. The car continued to drive through the parade before the video ended.

The incident was live-streamed on the city of Waukesha's Facebook page.

Eyewitnesses also told TMJ4 the driver of the car fired shots out of the window while they sped through the parade, though police have not confirmed reports of gunshots.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

BREAKING: There are reports of a mass causality event in Waukesha. Looks like a red SUV drove through a crowd during the Waukesha Holiday Parade earlier today. This is video of the event that was live streamed on the city's Facebook page. We have crews en route to the scene @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/illpWWMk1Z — Taylor Lumpkin (@TaylorLumpkinTV) November 21, 2021

This story was originally published by Scripps station TMJ4 in Milwaukee.