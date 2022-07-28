Capitol Police ups security to counter protests at Congressional Baseball Game

The annual Congressional Baseball Game is supposed to mark an evening where political rancor gets toned down as Republicans and Democrats unite behind the national pastime for charity.

But given a number of issues dividing Republicans and Democrats, tonight’s annual matchup against the Elephants and Donkeys could attract protests.

The Capitol Police said that security for tonight’s game will be tighter than usual.

“We are aware that demonstrators are planning to protest political issues at the Congressional Baseball Game for Charity,” Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said in a statement. “Our mission is to protect the Members of Congress during this family event, so we have a robust security plan in place. We urge anyone who is thinking about causing trouble at the charity game to stay home. We will not tolerate violence or any unlawful behavior during this family event.”

Organizers on social media said they plan to call on members of Congress to pass legislation geared toward protecting the environment.

The game at Washington’s Nationals Park draws a who’s who of Washington power brokers. President Joe Biden visited both teams’ dugouts during the 2021 game.

While there have been no known instances of violence at the game itself, Republican members of Congress were targeted in 2017 during practice. Rep. Steve Scalise was shot as Republican members practiced at a Virginia park.