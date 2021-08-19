Watch
Capitol Police investigating 'bomb threat' near Capitol building, Library of Congress

J. Scott Applewhite/ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Library of Congress is seen, Thursday, March 5, 2009, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Library of Congress Jefferson
Posted at 9:19 AM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 10:34:22-04

The U.S. Capitol Police says it is in the midst of an"active bomb threat investigation" near the U.S. Capitol and the Library of Congress.

Capitol police said it arrived on the scene around 9:45 a.m. ET after receiving reports of a "suspicious vehicle."

In a tweet, police asked people to stay away from the Library of Congress, which is located near the U.S. Capitol on the other side of First Street.

According to Forbes, Congressional staff members were sent an alert calling for those in the Jefferson Building at the Library of Congress to evacuate. An alert was also sent calling on people in the Madison building at the Library of Congress to shelter in place.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

