Buffalo's Dane Jackson released from hospital after scary hit on Monday Night Football

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
Players gather around an ambulance on the field after an injury to Buffalo Bills' Dane Jackson during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Posted at 1:02 PM, Sep 20, 2022
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson was released from the hospital Tuesday morning. He suffered a hit to the head and neck area during Monday night's game against the Tennessee Titans.

Jackson suffered the accidental hit when teammate and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds went to tackle Titans receiver Treylon Burks.

After being taken off the field in an ambulance, Jackson underwent tests that showed there were no major injuries to his neck or spinal cord.

Coach Sean McDermott said he had a chance to speak with Jackson after he was taken off the field.

"The game is important and trying to win a game is important, but there's bigger things, especially at that moment when your teammate's down there," McDermott said, according to ESPN.

Jackson will reportedly continue to undergo evaluations to make sure there is no permanent damage.

This story was originally reported by Imani Clement on wkbw.com.

