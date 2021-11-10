Brian Williams announces he's leaving NBC

NEW YORK — News anchor Brian Williams announced he will leave NBC when his contract ends in December.

Williams is the current anchor of “The 11th Hour” on MSNBC. Prior to moving to cable news, Williams served as the anchor of NBC Nightly News.

“I have been truly blessed," Williams wrote in a memo t that was obtained by The New York Times. "I have been allowed to spend almost half of my life with one company. NBC is a part of me and always will be.”

Williams' time at NBC has not been without controversy. He was suspended for 6 months in 2015 after he admitted that he exaggerated when talking about his time covering the Iraq war.

Williams was moved from NBC Nightly News to MSNBC.

It's not clear what Williams will do next. The New York Times reports that Williams wrote in his memo, “There are many things I want to do, and I’ll pop up again somewhere.”