Border officials warn travelers to stop egg smuggling attempts

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV)— Customs and Border Protection officials are seeing an increase in people trying to smuggle eggs across the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trying to bring uncooked eggs from Mexico into the U.S. without telling a CBP officer is illegal. It could lead to a fine of up to $10,000.

The trend comes as egg prices skyrocket in American grocery stores.

At this time in 2022, a dozen eggs were less than $2 on average in the U.S. A grocery store in San Ysidro, California, was selling a dozen eggs for $7.99.

“It’s so expensive," shopper Victor Ramos said.

Ramos thought twice before buying eggs and decided against it.

“I used to buy them for $1.99, $2.99, but no, those prices are crazy," he said.

Food distributors blame the drastic spike in prices on the bird flu outbreak and supply chain issues.

This story was originally reported by Ciara Encinas on 10news.com.

