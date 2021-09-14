Billie Eilish gets Oscar de la Renta to ditch use of fur

Singer Billie Eilish played a role in convincing Oscar de la Renta to stop using fur.

Eilish, who wore an Oscar de la Renta gown to the Met Gala Monday, posted about her conversation with the fashion house on Instagram.

“The entire team heard me on this issue, and have now made a change that makes an impact for the greater good, not only for animals but also for our planet and environment too,” Eilish said.

Alex Bolen, the brand’s CEO, told The New York Times that he made the decision to stop selling fur after his conversation with Eilish, who refuses to work with designers who use fur.

“I have to surround myself with people with different points of view,” he said.

Bolen had previously refused to stop using fur—even after calls from his wife and Oscar de la Renta’s widow.

The Hill reports that other luxuries brands, including Gucci, Versace, and Prada have recently stopped using fur in their designs.