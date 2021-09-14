Biles, Raisman among gymnasts to testify before Congress in Larry Nassar investigation

Gymnasts Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney, and Maggie Nichols are scheduled to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday.

The committee is examining the Inspector General’s report on the FBI’s handling of the Larry Nassar investigation.

“The FBI’s failure to investigate Larry Nassar allowed at least 70 young women to be assaulted by him,” said Sen. Diane Feinstein. “No one should have to endure the horrors these young women suffered through.”

The report says FBI officials failed to properly document the accusers' complaints, which resulted in a delay in the probe.

Nassar pleaded guilty to abusing dozens of women and girls over a 20-year period was serving as the team doctor for USA Gymnastics.

He was sentenced to more than 200 years in federal prison.